Lloyd A. Anschutz — noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City
Nancy Blumenstock — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Valentine, Neb.
Edward W. Carr — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Agar
Hilary P. Cole — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Lucky Lajqi — 2 p.m. at Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall
Riley B. Meyer — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche
You have free articles remaining.
DeMaris A. Middleton — 10 a.m. at Sundance United Methodist Church
Dr. Thomas K. Oliver — 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City
Brenda L. Sanders — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
James Voorhees Jr. — 10:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish
Willamine M. White Eyes — 8 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Pine Ridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.