Lloyd A. Anschutz — noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Nancy Blumenstock — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Valentine, Neb.

Edward W. Carr — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Agar

Hilary P. Cole — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Lucky Lajqi — 2 p.m. at Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall

Riley B. Meyer — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

DeMaris A. Middleton — 10 a.m. at Sundance United Methodist Church

Dr. Thomas K. Oliver — 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Brenda L. Sanders — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

James Voorhees Jr. — 10:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Willamine M. White Eyes — 8 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Pine Ridge

Services for May 10
