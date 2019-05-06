{{featured_button_text}}

Margurette 'Peg' Beyers — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Melody L. Kleinheksel — 1 p.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

Patricia Robinson — 2:30 p.m. at Victory Chapel in Rapid City

Kenneth M. Schnitger — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Services for May 6
