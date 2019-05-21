{{featured_button_text}}

David Daniels — 11 a.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gregory L. Iversen — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 21
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments