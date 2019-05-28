Richard Allart — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Betty J. Downen — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Linda Kooiker — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall
Marjorie M. Schaffer — 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hot Springs
Thomas P. Smith — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis
Vernon J. Speck — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Vine White Face — 10:30 a.m. at Father Pauly Hall in Porcupine
Jerry A. Windedahl — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
