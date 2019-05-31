{{featured_button_text}}

James D. Green — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

James 'Whitey' Broderick — 9:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Agnes R. Erickson — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Loretta Jo Heck — 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jim Lee Miller — 10 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish

Melvin R. Nygaard — 2:30 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

George 'Red' Pepper — 10:30 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk

Ronald Perschbacher — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 31
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments