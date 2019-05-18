{{featured_button_text}}

James L. Bach — 3 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche

Lenora P. Blue Bird — 3 p.m. at Passcreek CAP Office in Allen

Mary Lou Derksen — 11 a.m. at Evening Light Tabernacle in Rapid City

Carolyn 'Kelly' Donohoe — 1 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Janice Hubbard — 1 p.m. at Big Bend Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Arlette Janis-Tyon — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

Albertine Jensen — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Edwin Porter-Stewart — 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Sturgis

William 'Jack' Stratton — 10 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish

the life of: Services for May 18
