{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy M. Kaiser — 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis

Ron R. Kappelman — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ralph C. Payne — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 14
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments