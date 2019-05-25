Donald J. Achtien — 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City
Clemens Bossert — 9:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Jerry Fills The Pipe — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge
Beverly J. Hale — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Alfred L. Hanson — 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth Harman — 2 p.m. at the Whitewood Cemetery
Michael Johnson Sr. — 2 p.m. at Bad River Senior Citizens Center in Philip
Barbara K. Navrisky — 2 p.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City
Jordy Soesbe — noon at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.