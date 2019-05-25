{{featured_button_text}}

Donald J. Achtien — 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City

Clemens Bossert — 9:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Jerry Fills The Pipe — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

Beverly J. Hale — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Alfred L. Hanson — 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer

Kenneth Harman — 2 p.m. at the Whitewood Cemetery

Michael Johnson Sr. — 2 p.m. at Bad River Senior Citizens Center in Philip

Barbara K. Navrisky — 2 p.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Jordy Soesbe — noon at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

the life of: Services for May 25
