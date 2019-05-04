{{featured_button_text}}

Ianita J. Curley — 1 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs

Donna M. Garnette — 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Verne R. Lotz — 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge 1187 in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Flora L. Nitschke — 1 p.m. at Cummings Ranch in Martin

Kris Stevens — 2 p.m. at Star of the West Softball Complex, Field 5, in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 4
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments