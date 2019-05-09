{{featured_button_text}}

Margery M. Hamner — 10:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Betty J. Noordermeer — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Lloyd A. Rogers — 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Debora L. Wicks — 10:30 a.m. at Faith Community Center

Lucy A. Wright — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 9
