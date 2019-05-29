{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald R. Smith — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

Terry R. Stocker — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Edna R. Wilson — 3:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 29
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments