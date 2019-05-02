{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Broadhurst — 2 p.m. at Clyde Ice Field in Spearfish

Donavan and Velma Dachtler — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 2
