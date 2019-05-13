{{featured_button_text}}

Anna Amerson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Richard A. Cutler — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls

Hannah E. Drake — 6:30 p.m. at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont

Glenda A. Miller — 11 a.m. at Restored Life Outreach Fellowship Church in Rapid City

Freeda K. Schaub — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Francis J. Shymanski — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Robert E. Zimiga — 7 p.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

the life of: Services for May 13
