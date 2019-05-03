{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Biers — 10:30 a.m. at Hills View Evangelical Free Church Piedmont

Darwin 'Butch' Coats — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Thomas Roth — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

LeRoy Van De Stouwe — 10:30 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 3
