{{featured_button_text}}

Delbert L. Freimark — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Annette M. Jones — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Floy M. Sandine — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Helen M. Struble — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Yvonne M. Weyrich — 1:30 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 24
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments