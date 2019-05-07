{{featured_button_text}}

Francis M. Bachand — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Gerald M. 'Jerry' Hannah — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Lucille S. Hengen — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Fred W. James — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Linda M. Kasper — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Benjamin F. Skinner — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Pine Ridge

Services for May 7
