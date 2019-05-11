{{featured_button_text}}

Peggy J. Avery — 2 p.m. at Oak Leaf Manor Apartments in Rapid City

RoseMary Barley — 3 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ in New Salem

John 'Jack' W. Davison — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

James Lee — 1 p.m. at VFW in Spearfish

Kathleen Lutz — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Peggy Moore — 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche

Celebrate
the life of: Services for May 11
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments