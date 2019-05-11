Peggy J. Avery — 2 p.m. at Oak Leaf Manor Apartments in Rapid City
RoseMary Barley — 3 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ in New Salem
John 'Jack' W. Davison — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
James Lee — 1 p.m. at VFW in Spearfish
Kathleen Lutz — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Peggy Moore — 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche
