Services for Nov. 1

Linda Bohm — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Marvin Denke — 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

David L. Stewart — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Charolotte 'Sally' Stuen — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

