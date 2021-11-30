 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Nov. 1

  • 0

Lyle (Deane) Cline — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Michael R. Frank — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert (Bob) Linn — 2-5 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News