Services for Nov. 10

Nicholas Arthur Brandner — 11:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Barbara Irene (Arguello) Peters Radlinger Hawk — 5 p.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Douglas Drake Rogers — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

