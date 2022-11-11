 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Nov. 12

Brian Aust — 6-8 p.m. at Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe in Sioux Falls

Carol Ann (Robbie) Hodge — 1 p.m. at North Haines Volunteer Fire Department in Rapid City

Jonathan Schempp — 1 p.m. at Marvel Mountain Church in Rapid City

Victoria Kay (Van Liere) Sweeney — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Corwin "Corky" Thorson — 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Philip

