Services for Nov. 12

Rusty Baye — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Alan Edwards — 1 p.m. at Destiny Foursquare Church

Derke Finley — 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Iona M. Langer — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Mary McKenna — 1 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Marsha M. Savery — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Shirley H. Woolston — 10:30 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche