Services for Nov. 13

Earl Capp — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Frank L. Farrar — 11 a.m. at Amacher Auditorium, Britton-Hecla High School

Rebekah G. Jastorff — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Spearfish

Ronald D. Opstedahl — 10 a.m. at Meade County Community Center in Union Center

Carson Rose — 11 a.m. at Upton Community Center

Casey L. Varick Sr. — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

