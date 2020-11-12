 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Nov. 13
0 entries

Services for Nov. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Burnett — 11:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Irvin T. Gilbertson — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Martha E. Gustafson — 2 p.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News