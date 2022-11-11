Services for Nov. 14

Rick Lee DeHaven — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer
Alvina Elizabeth Lawrence — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City
Irene A. Nelson — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Ivan Schanzenbach — 11 a.m. (CST) at Deep Creek Lutheran Church north of Midland
Margaret Eleanor (Logan) Sulentic — 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.