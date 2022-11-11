 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Nov. 14

Rick Lee DeHaven — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Alvina Elizabeth Lawrence — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Irene A. Nelson — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Ivan Schanzenbach — 11 a.m. (CST) at Deep Creek Lutheran Church north of Midland

Margaret Eleanor (Logan) Sulentic — 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood

