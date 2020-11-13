 Skip to main content
Services for Nov. 14
Douglas Abrahamson — 2 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Dolores Gilliland-Peterson — 10 a.m. livestreamed at Kirk Funeral Home website

Thomas G. Groth — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Harris 'Bud' Olien — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Virginia R. Walton — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

