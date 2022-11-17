 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Nov. 18

  •

Phillip "Phil" Curtis Bechard — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Vonnie O'Dea — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Verna J. (Madsen) Rowe — 11 a.m. at North Church in North Saint Paul, Minn.

