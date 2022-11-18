 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Nov. 19

  • 0

Ronald Warren Church — 11 a.m. at Word of Life Brethren Lutheran Church in Le Sueur, Minn.

Andrew Antone Hartze — noon at Calvary Chapel Community Church in Rapid City 

Lowell G. Husman — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City 

DeLores "Dee" Ida Rose (Schwarz) Youngbluth — 10 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News