Services for Nov. 2

  • Updated
Leo 'Ike' B. Swigert — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Aileen 'Andy' Thares — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Darlene Verry — 2 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

