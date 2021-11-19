 Skip to main content
Services for Nov. 20

Bonnie Enders — 10 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka

Rose M. Forster — 10:30 a.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem

William Jason Groves — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Richard 'Dick' M. Knutson — 2 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls

Lu Roseth — 10 a.m. at Fine Arts Building in Philip

Sue L. Zeimet — 11 a.m. at Pringle Cemetery

