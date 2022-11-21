 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Nov. 22

Doug R. Hendricksen — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Clifford "Cliff" Earl Lambert — 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Dorothy Olson — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Thomas "Tommy" Thompson — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

