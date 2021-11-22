Services for Nov. 23

Duane Berke — 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Philip

Richard T. Carlson — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Dr. Richard J. Gowen — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Donald R. Hensley — 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Douglas B. Jacobs — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

John L. Primeau — 3 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elaine M. Ray — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City