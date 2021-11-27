 Skip to main content
Services for Nov. 27

James E. Courtney — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Carol D. Phelps — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Danita P. Stone — 10 a.m. at Peach Lutheran Church in Rapid City

George H. Wilken — 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish

