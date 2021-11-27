Services for Nov. 29

Vernon Bump — 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre

Joyce Kurtz — 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood

Patrick A. Lee — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Joques Catholic Church in Rapid City

Carole F. Riddle — 10:30 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Alice Schad — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dennis A. Zimmerman — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche