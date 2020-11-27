 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Nov. 30
0 entries

Services for Nov. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis A. Britton — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Donald R. Mundt — 10 a.m. livestreamed at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home's Facebook page

Margaret H. Ridenour — 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News