Services for Nov. 5

Chris Swen Hesla — 7 p.m. at Outpost Lodge, north of Pierre
Jean Marshall — 2 p.m. at United Parish Church in Timber Lake
Nancy Kay (Poe) Maynard — 1 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Steve McKinstry — 1-4 p.m. at Rockerville Community Center in Rapid City
David Anton Schroeder — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Ethel Alice Yung — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
