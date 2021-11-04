 Skip to main content
Services for Nov. 5

Lloyd Leiby — 1 p.m. at Rimrock Church in Johnson Siding

Dallas K. Roadifer — 11 a.m. at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyo.

Audrey M. Sayles — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Richard A. Wehmhoefer — 7 p.m. at Silver City Historic School House in Silver City

