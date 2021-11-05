Services for Nov. 6

Stanton Anderson — 1 p.m at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Terry Begeman — 1 p.m. at Komstade Covenant Church in rural Beresford

Joanne C. Cuny — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Richard S. Elk Boy — 10 a.m. at Makasan Presbyterian Church in Oglala

James B. Hilton — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Helen V. Patterson — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Jean Rounds — 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre