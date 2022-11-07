 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Nov. 8

John T. Payton — 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Wichita, Kan.

Dennis Pfitzer — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Golden, Colo.

