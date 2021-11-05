 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Nov. 8

  • Updated
  • 0

Alice L. Cole — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Sharon 'Sherry' Meyers — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Kaye Price — 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Walter F. Schroeder — 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News