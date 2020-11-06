 Skip to main content
Services for Nov. 9
Theresa A. Casteel — 10 a.m. at St. Martin's Chapel in Sturgis

Betty 'Jean' Merchen — 2 pm. at the Whitewood Cemetery

Grace V. Moe — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lola J. Riggins — 1 p.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

