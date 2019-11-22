{{featured_button_text}}

Mariah L. Bettelyoun — 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Pine Ridge

Michael A. DeFea — 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Howard D. Jacobs — 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Kenneth D. Judd — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Beulah I. McKay — 10 a.m. at All Angel's Episcopal Church in Spearfish

David Plooster — 11 a.m. at Grace Reformed Church in Rapid City

Caitlin P. Towry — 9 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte

Ronald M. Walgamuth — 11 a.m. CST at Southeast Methodist Church in Pierre

Clyde R. Weappa — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

