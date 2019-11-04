{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Childs — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert J. Hofer — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Joseph V. Oukrop — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Angel Phelps — 10 a.m. at He Sapa New Life Church in Rapid City

Anthony Rivers — 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte

Ronnie Rust — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Jerry E. Watkins —10 a.m. at Open Bible Church in Sturgis

