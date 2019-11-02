{{featured_button_text}}

Carl M. Bartlett — 11 a.m. at White River Community Event Center

Michael D. Burdick — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sally Ehlers — 1 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Midland

Dale and Jacquolyn Fullerton — 11 a.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City

David E. Kelley — 2 p.m. at Spencer Memorial Prebyterian Church in Lemmon

Darold W. 'Pete' Petersen — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Troy D. Thorson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

