Stephen M. Bambeck — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Charles Chatfield — 10:30 a.m. at Crook County #1 Central Office Gym in Sundance, Wyo.

William E. Hess — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Ruth M. Michels — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Francis E. Paulin — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church in Rapid City

Kimberly Pinnix — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Aldene Towne — 11 a.m. CDT at Deep Creek Lutheran Church

Dorothy M. Waters — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

