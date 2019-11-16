{{featured_button_text}}

Marlene F. Barker-Backs — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Helen Coe — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Delmar D. Deiter — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Faulkton

Pearl Olson — 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City

David W. Olson — 3 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God in Rapid City

Donald L. Prue — 9 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert A. Raatz — 4 p.m. at Post 22 American Legion in Rapid City

Melvin L. Snook — 10:30 a.m. at Greater Hulett (Wyo.) Community Center

