Marlene F. Barker-Backs — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle
Helen Coe — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Delmar D. Deiter — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Faulkton
Pearl Olson — 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City
David W. Olson — 3 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God in Rapid City
Donald L. Prue — 9 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Robert A. Raatz — 4 p.m. at Post 22 American Legion in Rapid City
Melvin L. Snook — 10:30 a.m. at Greater Hulett (Wyo.) Community Center
