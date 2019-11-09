Delbert T. Bad Yellow Hair — 10 a.m. at Church of God in Wounded Knee
Frank Bauman — 11 a.m. at Kadoka Presbyterian Church
Myrna M. Brafford — noon at Rockyford School Small Gym
Douglas J. Ferguson — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle
Leola K. Gross — 10 a.m. at Open Heart UMC in Rapid City
Rhonda K. Iverson — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Hot Springs
Ronald R. Larson — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Kay L. Lewis — 11 a.m. at The Outlaw Bar in Belle Fourche
Georgia A. McFarland — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche
Helen E. Sharkey — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner
David A. Sturgeon — 2 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish
