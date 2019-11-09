{{featured_button_text}}

Delbert T. Bad Yellow Hair — 10 a.m. at Church of God in Wounded Knee

Frank Bauman — 11 a.m. at Kadoka Presbyterian Church

Myrna M. Brafford — noon at Rockyford School Small Gym

Douglas J. Ferguson — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Leola K. Gross — 10 a.m. at Open Heart UMC in Rapid City

Rhonda K. Iverson — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Hot Springs

Ronald R. Larson — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Kay L. Lewis — 11 a.m. at The Outlaw Bar in Belle Fourche

Georgia A. McFarland — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Helen E. Sharkey — 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner

David A. Sturgeon — 2 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

