Jill M. Cichosz — 11 a.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish
Thomas Hislop Sr. — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Verna A. Poppe — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
William L. Two Crow — 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kyle
Dan Uhrig — 2 p.m. at the Philip American Legion
To plant a tree in memory of Services 26 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.