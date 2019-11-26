{{featured_button_text}}

Jill M. Cichosz — 11 a.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Thomas Hislop Sr. — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Verna A. Poppe — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

William L. Two Crow — 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kyle

Dan Uhrig — 2 p.m. at the Philip American Legion

