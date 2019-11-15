{{featured_button_text}}

Meta I. Brady — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Shirley A. Ford — 1:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Clarissa Red Shirt — 11 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Douglas Richard — 11 a.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office in Pine Ridge

Jacob H. Rieb — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

To plant a tree in memory of Services 15 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments