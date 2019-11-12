{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Baugarten -- 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon

Charles M. Drust Sr. -- 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Barry L. Floyd -- 1 p.m. at Crook County Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance, Wyo.

Virginia M. Gillette -- 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Beatrice L. Pitsor -- 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt  Funeral Home in Rapid City

Don Sawvell -- 10:30 a.m. at Wall Community Center in Wall

